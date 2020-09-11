UrduPoint.com
Greece Hits 300 Coronavirus Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:02 PM

Greece's death toll from the novel coronavirus hit 300 on Friday, the state health agency said, as the total number of infections topped 12,700

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Greece's death toll from the novel coronavirus hit 300 on Friday, the state health agency said, as the total number of infections topped 12,700.

The Eody agency said 287 new cases were confirmed on Friday, a day after an all-time record of 372 infections in 24 hours was announced.

Over half of the country's 12,734 infections since the pandemic began were recorded in August, mostly among Greeks.

The spike has been attributed to large gatherings in violation of social distancing rules.

Greece's civil protection agency has made masks compulsory in all indoor public areas.

The government has ruled out a general lockdown after gradually reopening the economy in May, while foreign visitors have been allowed in since June in hopes of salvaging part of the economically vital tourism season.

Nearly half of Greeks would not take a vaccine for the novel coronavirus even if it were approved and freely available, with almost 20 percent opposing masks as well, a poll said last week.

