Greece Hopes for EU Presence at Next Meeting on Cyprus - Government

Greece hopes that the European Union will be present at future informal meetings about Cyprus as an observer, Aristotelia Peloni, the government spokeswoman, said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Greece hopes that the European Union will be present at future informal meetings about Cyprus as an observer, Aristotelia Peloni, the government spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Geneva is hosting an informal meeting between the leaders of Turkish and Greek Cyprus communities and three guarantors of Cyprus' independence - Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The UN Secretary General is also in attendance.

"Unfortunately, the EU was not allowed to take part in this informal meeting. Cyprus is an EU member. We believe that the European Union must be present at the next stages to guarantee that any decision will comply with the European acquisitions," Peloni said at a briefing.

She refused to comment on speculation that Turkey and the UK are reportedly behind the EU's exclusion from the meeting.

According to the spokeswoman, any decision on Cyprus must satisfy UN resolutions and UN Security Council decisions that provide the establishment of a dual federation.

The Cyprus problem is a conflict between the two communities in Cyprus - Greek and Turkish, concerning the state and territorial forms of Cyprus Island. It entered the current phase following the Turkish invasion of Cyprus which divided the island into two parts by creating the Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey and considered by other states a part of the Republic of Cyprus.�