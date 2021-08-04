UrduPoint.com

Greece Hopes To Bring Wildfires Under Control 'in Coming Hours'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Greece hopes to bring wildfires under control 'in coming hours'

Greek firefighters said Wednesday that they hope to bring a forest fire blazing near Athens under control "in the coming hours"

Varympompi, Greece, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Greek firefighters said Wednesday that they hope to bring a forest fire blazing near Athens under control "in the coming hours".

"The situation has improved and we hope to bring the fire under control in the coming hours," the fire service said in a statement.

More than 500 firefighters, a dozen water-bombing planes and five helicopters have been battling the blazes outside the capital since Tuesday afternoon.

Around a dozen houses have been destroyed in the flames, and dozens of businesses, bars and holiday accommodation have been severely damaged in Varympompi, 30 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of Athens, officials said.

Villages have been evacuated and part of a major motorway linking the capital with the north and south of the country was cut for safety reasons.

With the country reeling under a severe heatwave, the blaze spread at the foot of Mount Parnith, sending thick smoke over the capital.

Local media reported dozens of children had been rescued from a holiday camp near the Athens suburb of Varympompi.

"We are facing a difficult fire in extreme heatwave conditions," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who went to Varympompi during the morning.

Deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias told reporters that after "an exceptionally difficult night", with four fire fronts, "there is only one left now".

Experts have warned climate change is increasing both the frequency and intensity of the wildfires.

Several other blazes were still raging Wednesday in Greece, notably in the southern Peloponnese region, 300 kilometres from the capital, three villages were evacuated after a fire started Tuesday afternoon.

Another was blazing on the island of Euboea, some 200 kilometres east of the capital where eight villages were evacuated.

More than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of pine and olive were burned out by a fire that erupted Saturday near the city of Patras, 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Athens. It was brought under control on Monday.

Turkey is suffering its worst fires in at least a decade, claiming the lives of eight people and forcing hundreds to evacuate in southern areas popular with tourists.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Motorway Athens Greece Media From

Recent Stories

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post ..

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

5 minutes ago
 Posters appeal IIOJK people to mark August 5 as Bl ..

Posters appeal IIOJK people to mark August 5 as Black Day

29 seconds ago
 KP issues alert regarding GLOF

KP issues alert regarding GLOF

30 seconds ago
 Russia Records 22,589 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,589 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

32 seconds ago
 One Dead, Three Injured as Syrian Army Bus Explode ..

One Dead, Three Injured as Syrian Army Bus Explodes in Damascus - Reports

33 seconds ago
 Russia Not Informed When Issues With Starliner Wil ..

Russia Not Informed When Issues With Starliner Will Be Resolved - Source

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.