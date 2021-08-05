Greece Imposes 7-Day Curfew in Two Popular Resort Regions Over COVID-19

A curfew and new restrictions will be imposed in the Greek regions of Zakynthos and Chania until August 13 due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, the Greek General Secretariat for Civil Protection said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) A curfew and new restrictions will be imposed in the Greek regions of Zakynthos and Chania until August 13 due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, the Greek General Secretariat for Civil Protection said on Thursday.

"At the recommendation of the Infectious Disease Commission and the National Committee for Public Health Protection against COVID-19, and as part of the weekly epidemiological surveillance in regions and municipalities, the government decided to impose special local measures for Zakynthos and Chania. These regions will be upgraded to the 'red' [highest] level due to the increased weekly viral load (+69% for Zakynthos and +54% for Chania)," the secretariat said in a press release.

The curfew will take effect at 6 a.m. local time [03:00 GMT] on Friday. It prohibits all non-essential transportation from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Additionally, food and entertainment businesses in Zakynthos and Chania will be prohibited from playing music at any time.

COVID-19 cases in Greece have been on the rise in recent weeks, with new infections reaching 2,856 on Wednesday. Last week, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control cited the increase in coronavirus cases as the reason for marking "red" such popular Greek tourist destinations as Crete, Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes.