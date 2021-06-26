Greece, India Discuss Bilateral Relations, Announce Athens' Accession to Solar Alliance

Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his official visit to Greece to discuss the bilateral relations, the Greek foreign ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his official visit to Greece to discuss the bilateral relations, the Greek foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Jaishankar's three-day visit began on Friday. This is the first official visit of India's foreign minister to Greece since 2003.

"Both sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating the bilateral relations, which continue to deepen and expand rapidly. Both sides noted with satisfaction the ongoing cooperation in several areas, such as, trade and investment, science and technology, culture, academics and people-to-people contact and agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in these areas," the statement read.

During the meeting, Mitsotakis signed the agreement on the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA). The parties agreed that Greece's decision to join the energy efficiency organization "will assist the two countries in realisation of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply."

Jaishankar also took part in the opening of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens, which will act "as a strong symbol of friendship between the two countries."

The ISA is an initiative launched by India and France in 2015 at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris (COP-21). The alliance, which was conceived as a coalition of countries that get most direct Sun exposure, is aimed at developing the solar energy sector to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.