Greece Inks Agreement With France To Purchase 18 Rafale Fighter Jets - French Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:08 PM

The Greek Defense Ministry on Monday signed a deal with French arms manufacturers to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets, the French embassy in Athens said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Greek Defense Ministry on Monday signed a deal with French arms manufacturers to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets, the French embassy in Athens said.

"Signing in # Athens of a contract for the sale of 18 # Rafale to Greece between @HellenicGDDIA [Greece's General Directorate of Defense Equipment and Investments]- @ Hellenic_MOD [Greece's Defense Ministry] and French companies @Dassault_OnAir [Dassault Aviation] @BYMBDA [MBDA] @SAFRAN [Safran] @thalesgroup [Thales Group] @Armees_Gouv [French Defense Ministry]," the embassy said.

