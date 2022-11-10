Greece Intercepts Turkish Drone Over Islands in Eastern Aegean - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) A Turkish military drone violated Greek airspace on Thursday and was intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported, citing the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

The Turkish drone reportedly entered Athens' Flight Information Region without any prior warning and flew over the island of Kandelioussa. The incident occurred at 3:20 a.m. local time (01:20 GMT) at an altitude of 19,000 feet, the report said.