Greece Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Greek Islands - Reports

September 14, 2022

Turkish F-16 jets were spotted flying over the Greek islands of Agathonisi and Anthropofagoi on Wednesday, the Greek media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Turkish F-16 jets were spotted flying over the Greek islands of Agathonisi and Anthropofagoi on Wednesday, the Greek media reported.

According to the Ekathimerini newspaper, a pair of Turkish F-16 jets were spotted in the Greek airspace over Agathonisi at 11:33 GMT and another pair of F-16 flying over Anthropofagoi at 11:34 GMT. The jets were later identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, the media added.

Turkey has been at odds with Greece for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict several times. A new round of tensions flared up on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes Island at the altitude of 10,000 feet.

Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry have denied Turkey's claims they used S-300 to target the aircraft.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara further escalated on September 3, when Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue. Turkish Defense Minister said that Ankara expected objectivity from NATO in connection with the use of S-300 systems by Greece against Turkish aircraft. According to Akar, Athens ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship with Ankara.

