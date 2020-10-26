Greece Interested in EU, NATO, Russia Maintaining Dialogue - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Greece is interested in the European Union, NATO and Russia maintaining communication, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin published a statement by President Vladimir Putin, who suggested a number of measures to reduce tensions and ensure stability in Europe.

"Greece is a member of EU and NATO, and it is interested in maintaining and bolstering contacts between these two organizations and Russia through established formats. Russia and will continue to be an integral part of Europe's security architecture," Dendias said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.