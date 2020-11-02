Greece Introduces Full Lockdown in Thessaloniki Amid Coronavirus

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Greece introduces full lockdown in the second most populous city of the country, Thessaloniki, amid difficult situation with the coronavirus, spokesman for the government Stelios Petsas said Monday.

"The situation in Thessaloniki and some neighboring prefectures is very serious for the public healthcare," Petsas said.

The lockdown will begin on Tuesday.

People will be allowed to go out only after sending out a text message to the officials.

Schools will remain open, but all movement between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be banned except for work or health reasons.