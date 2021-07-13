Greece Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Healthcare, Nursing Home Employees

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday included new categories of citizens, namely healthcare workers and nursing home staff, to the list of those obligated to be vaccination against the coronavirus due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

"After 18 months of the first pandemic strike in our country vaccines are available to every citizen and everywhere across Greece. Their safety and efficacy have already been proven by billions of doses, administered across the globe. Operation Freedom [vaccination of all residents over 18 in 19 Greek islands to revive tourism] is expanding, getting closer to its goal of vaccinating at least 70% of our adult population during summer," Mitsotakis said in a speech broadcast by Greek ERT public television.

He noted, however, success in the fight against the pandemic could be hindered by the Delta coronavirus variant, known to be the most transmissible and contagious, and the reluctance of some citizens to be vaccinated.

In this regard, the vaccination has been made mandatory for employees of nursing homes, as they host people of the most vulnerable age groups, the prime minister said, adding that those who choose not to be vaccinated will be suspended from work starting August 16.

The second category of Greeks obliged to be vaccinated are medical workers of both public and private sectors, he went on, adding that the measure comes into effect on September 1. For their part, the military has special conditions for vaccination, according to Mitsotakis.

"From now on, regular servicemen and conscripts will have the opportunity, as well as incentives, to get vaccinated in their units. The former can do it when they want to, and the latter when they are drafted," he said.

Besides that, starting this Friday and through late August all indoor entertainment facilities, including theaters, cinemas, bars, and nightclubs, will be reserved for vaccinated citizens only, the prime minister said, adding that compliance with the measure will be monitored over a digital app containing information about whether or not the individual has been vaccinated.

At the same time, those who have a right not to be vaccinated will not force the country back into restrictions, Mitsotakis added.