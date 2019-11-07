Greece Invited Putin, Lavrov to Celebrate 200th Anniversary of Revolution - Moscow

(@imziishan)

During a visit to Moscow, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias passed an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Greece to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas said at a briefing Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) During a visit to Moscow , Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias passed an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Greece to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas said at a briefing Thursday.

"We invited President Putin and Minister Lavrov to visit our country on the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. Mr. Lavrov also accepted the invitation of the Greek side to visit our country and a specific date will be set through diplomatic channels," Gennimatas said.