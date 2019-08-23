UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Invites Russia To Participate In 200th Anniversary Of Greek Revolution - Athens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Greece Invites Russia to Participate in 200th Anniversary of Greek Revolution - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Greece has invited Russia to participate in the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution in 2021, the Greek Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Greek First Deputy Foreign Minister Varvitsiotis Miltiadis met with Russian Ambassador Andrey Maslov in Athens to discuss bilateral relations, a possible visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Greece by the end of the year and further expansion of Russian-Greek economic relations.

"The first deputy foreign minister has invited Russia to participate in the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, which will take place in 2021," the statement read.

The Greek authorities are planning to organize large-scale celebrations across Greece. The Greek Revolution, also known as the Greek War for Independence from the Ottoman Empire, began in February 1821 and lasted for about 9 years until Greece was established as an independent state by the London Protocol of February 3, 1830.

The revolution was planned by the organization Filiki Eteria founded in the city of Odessa in the then-Russian Empire, which played a significant role in the establishment of the Greek state by aiding the Greeks and waging the Russo-Turkish War in 1828-1829.

Related Topics

Russia Visit London Athens Odessa Independence Greece February From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

46 minutes ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

37 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

37 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

37 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

45 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.