Greece Invites Russia to Participate in 200th Anniversary of Greek Revolution - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Greece has invited Russia to participate in the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution in 2021, the Greek Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Greek First Deputy Foreign Minister Varvitsiotis Miltiadis met with Russian Ambassador Andrey Maslov in Athens to discuss bilateral relations, a possible visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Greece by the end of the year and further expansion of Russian-Greek economic relations.

"The first deputy foreign minister has invited Russia to participate in the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, which will take place in 2021," the statement read.

The Greek authorities are planning to organize large-scale celebrations across Greece. The Greek Revolution, also known as the Greek War for Independence from the Ottoman Empire, began in February 1821 and lasted for about 9 years until Greece was established as an independent state by the London Protocol of February 3, 1830.

The revolution was planned by the organization Filiki Eteria founded in the city of Odessa in the then-Russian Empire, which played a significant role in the establishment of the Greek state by aiding the Greeks and waging the Russo-Turkish War in 1828-1829.