Greece, Israel Discussing Introduction Of "Green Passports" For Israeli Tourists

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Greek and Israeli prime ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the introduction of "green passports" for Israeli tourists who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so that they can freely enter Greece, the Greek prime minister's press service said in a statement.

Mitsotakis was in Israel on Monday evening, one of the main topics of his talks was tourism, since the Israeli market is one of the main ones for the Greek tourism sector.

"During the meeting, Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Netanyahu focused on expanding bilateral cooperation between Greece and Israel in all areas. The two leaders discussed, among other things, recent developments in the region as a whole, stressing that cooperation between the two countries was excellent in all areas," the statement said.

They also discussed the coronavirus response and benefits for travelers with vaccination certificates.

"We have just discussed the 'green passport' mechanism with which the Israelis, when we remove the flight restrictions, will be able to travel to Greece without any restrictions," Netanyahu said in a statement after the talks.

"I am a big supporter of the European Union vaccination certificate. We need to help travelers who have vaccination certificates. This is what we intend to do with Israel, as that country has made very rapid progress in vaccinating the majority of the population," Mitsotakis said.