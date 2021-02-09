UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece, Israel Discussing Introduction Of "Green Passports" For Israeli Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Greece, Israel Discussing Introduction of

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Greek and Israeli prime ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the introduction of "green passports" for Israeli tourists who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so that they can freely enter Greece, the Greek prime minister's press service said in a statement.

Mitsotakis was in Israel on Monday evening, one of the main topics of his talks was tourism, since the Israeli market is one of the main ones for the Greek tourism sector.

"During the meeting, Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Netanyahu focused on expanding bilateral cooperation between Greece and Israel in all areas. The two leaders discussed, among other things, recent developments in the region as a whole, stressing that cooperation between the two countries was excellent in all areas," the statement said.

They also discussed the coronavirus response and benefits for travelers with vaccination certificates.

"We have just discussed the 'green passport' mechanism with which the Israelis, when we remove the flight restrictions, will be able to travel to Greece without any restrictions," Netanyahu said in a statement after the talks.

"I am a big supporter of the European Union vaccination certificate. We need to help travelers who have vaccination certificates. This is what we intend to do with Israel, as that country has made very rapid progress in vaccinating the majority of the population," Mitsotakis said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel European Union Progress Greece Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

8 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

9 hours ago

Number of steps taken for uplifting business, inv ..

8 hours ago

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.