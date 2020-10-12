UrduPoint.com
Greece Issues Counter-Navtex Following Turkish Seismic Exploration Advisory - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Greece's Iraklio Navtex advisory station, which is based on the island of Crete, has issued a counter-Navtex in response to an advisory issued by Turkey on Sunday for seismic exploration surveys near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, domestic media outlets reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Greece's Iraklio Navtex advisory station, which is based on the island of Crete, has issued a counter-Navtex in response to an advisory issued by Turkey on Sunday for seismic exploration surveys near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, domestic media outlets reported on Monday.

The Iraklio station, as quoted by the Kathimerini newspaper, cited what it called "unauthorized and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf" after the Turkish authorities issued an advisory for the Oruc Reis research vessel over the next 10 days.

The Greek Foreign Ministry earlier on Monday slammed what it called Turkey's "illegal" Navtex advisory near the island of Kastellorizo.

In particular, Athens criticized Ankara's decision to conduct new surveys just a few days after Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss a potential pathway for easing the tensions in the region, which flared up over the summer.

Athens has criticized Ankara for conducting seismic surveys in waters that Greece claims to be part of its exclusive economic zone. NATO is leading efforts to defuse the tensions, and the military alliance has established a so-called de-confliction mechanism to reduce the risk of accidents taking place in the Mediterranean Sea.

