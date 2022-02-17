UrduPoint.com

Greece Issues Demarche To Turkey Over Aegean Islands Sovereignty - Reports

Athens has issued a demarche to Ankara to protest recent statements by Turkish officials denouncing Greek military activity on the Aegean islands, while also reaffirming the demilitarized status of the Aegean Sea, Greek Kathimerini newspaper reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources

Earlier in the week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said they had appealed to the United Nations over alleged breach of the demilitarization regime at the Aegean islands by Athens, urging the Greek side to cease its military activities conducted "in violation of the treaties on the islands."

The media reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the Greek foreign ministry voiced strong resentment and condemned the statements made by Turkish officials "as illegal and groundless."

The ministry was reported to call those statements not only counterproductive, but also escalating "Turkish provocative behavior," and stress "the oxymoron of the Turkish positions," with Ankara constantly referring to international law, while at the same time grossly violating it.

According to the media, the ministry also directed its embassies to the European Union, NATO and members of the UN Security Council to inform them about Turkey's efforts to escalate the situation in the Aegean Sea.

On Wednesday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also denounced Turkey's recent claims as provocative and said they cast doubt on Ankara's commitment to NATO.

For decades, Turkey has been at odds with Greece over a range of issues, including conflicting territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, illegal migration and demilitarized status of the Aegean islands.

