Greece, Jordan Assist In Tackling Cyprus Wildfire
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Aircraft from Greece and Jordan were helping Cypriot authorities battle a large wildfire in the southwestern Paphos region believed to have been started by an illegal landfill, officials said Wednesday.
The fire broke out Tuesday east of the village of Giolou, triggering a national emergency plan that saw civil defence evacuate five mountain villages at risk.
Officials said two air tractors from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and two planes from Greece were deployed Wednesday to tackle the blaze in the rugged terrain.
Fire service spokesman Adreas Kettis said later on Wednesday that the fire was subsiding.
"The fire is now subsiding. The active front near the Polemi community has been controlled," he wrote on X.
"Suppression teams continue with final extinguishing efforts and complete containment. The risk of rekindling remains present."
Nicosia had activated the European Union fire assistance protocol to seek help in containing the fire.
Fire service chief Nicos Logginos told state radio Wednesday that seven aircraft, including two Canadair planes from Greece, are operating over the active fronts.
He said that due to harsh terrain, ground forces have been unable to reach the area.
Over 300 people, including fire crews, supported by bulldozers, were working to secure the perimeter of the fire.
Logginos said police have evidence the fire started from an illegal landfill site.
Around 48 people evacuated from the fire zone were taken to hotels, said local daily Kathimerini Cyprus.
The scale of the fire prompted President Nikos Christodoulides to return early from a Gaza aid summit in Jordan on Tuesday to visit the crisis control centre.
During a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, he requested additional aerial support to combat the fire in Paphos.
Kettis said earlier that a number of homes suffered extensive damage or were destroyed, but the scale of the destruction had yet to be determined.
Residents have complained that homes were destroyed because of the slow response to the fire's outbreak.
The community leader in the village of Lemona, Kyriakos Charalambous, told the Cyprus news Agency it took "too long" for aerial firefighting units to arrive.
Wildfires often erupt in Cyprus during the sweltering summer months on the island which suffers from a severe lack of rainfall.
The Department of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for Wednesday for extreme heat, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius.
Cyprus recorded its hottest-ever June day last Friday as temperatures soared to an unprecedented 44 degrees Celsius, the department said.
Recent Stories
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
More Stories From World
-
SPA captures spiritual atmosphere at the Grand Mosque7 minutes ago
-
Presidency for religious affairs activates Smart Guidance Robot at Grand Mosque7 minutes ago
-
Türkiye beat Thailand 3-0 in Women's Volleyball Nations League7 minutes ago
-
Fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal surge by 974% in 20247 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission treats over 90,000 pilgrims: Brig Lakhair17 minutes ago
-
Saudi National Museum offers special Eid Al-Adha program Riyadh27 minutes ago
-
Germany call on Can to replace sick Pavlovic for Euros28 minutes ago
-
Media minister visits Interior Ministry’s pavilion at Hajj Media Hub37 minutes ago
-
Nearly 100 Makkah-based scouts serve pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season37 minutes ago
-
Turkish president receives Brazil’s foreign minister37 minutes ago
-
Titmus shatters 200m freestyle world record weeks before Olympics47 minutes ago