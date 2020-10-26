Greece Keen to Expand Energy Cooperation With Russia, Including on Renewables - Dendias

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Greece is interested in boosting energy cooperation with Russia, especially on renewable sources, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

"In the bilateral framework, we focused our attention on such issues as energy, economy and culture.

As for energy issues, we expect to continue our mutually beneficial cooperation. We hope that these relations will be expanded in such areas as renewable energy sources," Dendias said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The top Russian diplomat is currently on a working visit to the Hellenic Republic. His agenda also includes talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras.