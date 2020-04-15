UrduPoint.com
Greece Kicks Off Scheme To Relocate Migrant Children

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

A group of 12 migrant children left Greece for Luxembourg on Wednesday, beginning an attempt to relocate 1,600 minors from war-torn countries stranded in Greece, officials said

The 12 children had been staying in camps on the islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios, the Greek migration ministry said in a statement.

A second group of 50 will fly to Germany on Saturday and 20 more will follow to Switzerland, the ministry's Giorgos Koumoutsakos told state tv ERT.

Greece, which is sheltering more than 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children, has been repeatedly criticised for failing to provide decent conditions for the youngsters in police stations and camps.

"As #COVID19 is testing our humanity, it is heart-warming that relocations of unaccompanied children from Greece have started today (with) Luxembourg," Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic tweeted.

