(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) on Friday announced opening three international bids to develop seaports of Alexandroupolis, Igoumenitsa and Kavala.

"The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) is currently launching three separate international public tenders for the development of the ports of Alexandroupolis, Igoumenitsa and Kavala, within the framework of its strategy for the development of the country's port infrastructure held in its portfolio," the company said in a statement.

Regarding Alexandroupolis and Igoumenitsa, the tender process requires the purchase of at least 67 percent of their shares. The Kavala tender is offering the right to use, maintain, operate and exploit a multipurpose terminal within the Philip II port, which is currently operated by the Kavala Port Authority.

All interested parties are welcome to submit their expression of interest until October 2.