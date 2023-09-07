Open Menu

Greece Launches Rescue Effort In Flooded Villages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Greece launches rescue effort in flooded villages

Greek rescue services were trying to reach dozens of villagers in central Greece Thursday, after deadly storms that saw more than a year's worth of rain fall there in 24 hours

Vlos, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Greek rescue services were trying to reach dozens of villagers in central Greece Thursday, after deadly storms that saw more than a year's worth of rain fall there in 24 hours.

Emergency services were using divers, lifeboats and at least one helicopter to reach the stranded residents.

And the armed forces had been brought in to help evacuate one area after flooding had damaged a dam, said the minister in charge of civil protection.

Fierce storms have battered Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, following a period of extreme heat and devastating wildfires.

Climate experts say such extreme weather is becoming more frequent and more intense as a result of human-induced climate change.

The downpour, from Monday evening into Tuesday, hit the central region of Thessaly, 300 km (185 miles) to the north of Athens. The flooding affected the port city of Volos, and the towns of Karditsa and Tikala further inland.

Rescue services announced on Thursday that they had found a shepherd washed away by the flood waters, bringing the death toll for Storm Daniel to four. Across Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, the storms have killed at least 14 people.

The downpour had transformed the plain of Thessaly into "a huge lake" fire services spokesman Yannis Artopios told public broadcaster ERT.

At least 64 people were stranded in several villages near Karditsa, said Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias. Another six people were missing, he added.

Detailing the situation in the Thessaly region, he added: "Operationally, the field is very difficult in the area between Trikala and Karditsa, along a tributary of the flooded Pinios river, which has broken a dam."The army would be helping evacuate the area.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Fire Army Flood Turkey Dam Volos Athens Bulgaria Greece From

Recent Stories

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

6 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

6 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

7 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

21 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

7 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

7 minutes ago
Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

7 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

7 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

21 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

7 minutes ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

7 minutes ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World