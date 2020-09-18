UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Launches Rescue Operation After Emergency Call From Boat With 55 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

Greece Launches Rescue Operation After Emergency Call From Boat With 55 People - Reports

The Greek coast guard on Friday launched a rescue operation off the coast of Messenia, located in southern Greece, after receiving an emergency call from a boat with 55 people aboard who could be migrants, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Greek coast guard on Friday launched a rescue operation off the coast of Messenia, located in southern Greece, after receiving an emergency call from a boat with 55 people aboard who could be migrants, media reported.

According to Ekathimerini newspaper, the boat was caught by the storm off the coast of Kyparissia, a town in northwestern Messenia, in the Peloponnese.

Nearby vessels rushed to the area to help save the passengers.

Related Topics

Storm Greece Media From

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

22 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Embassy: Ship Owner Discussing Crew Ransom ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korean Gov't, Religious Groups Consider Easing ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova-Russia Economic Commission to Meet Online ..

6 minutes ago

Agreement on EU's Belarus Sanctions List Depends o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.