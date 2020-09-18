Greece Launches Rescue Operation After Emergency Call From Boat With 55 People - Reports

The Greek coast guard on Friday launched a rescue operation off the coast of Messenia, located in southern Greece, after receiving an emergency call from a boat with 55 people aboard who could be migrants, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Greek coast guard on Friday launched a rescue operation off the coast of Messenia, located in southern Greece, after receiving an emergency call from a boat with 55 people aboard who could be migrants, media reported.

According to Ekathimerini newspaper, the boat was caught by the storm off the coast of Kyparissia, a town in northwestern Messenia, in the Peloponnese.

Nearby vessels rushed to the area to help save the passengers.