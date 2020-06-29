UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Launches Virus Questionnaire For Tourists

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Greece launches virus questionnaire for tourists

Tourists travelling to Greece will be required from Wednesday to complete an online questionnaire 48 hours in advance to determine whether they need to be tested for coronavirus on arrival

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Tourists travelling to Greece will be required from Wednesday to complete an online questionnaire 48 hours in advance to determine whether they need to be tested for coronavirus on arrival.

Over the weekend the Greek government ended random testing of travellers according to their country of origin, which had confused tourists who did not know whether they should spend a night in a hotel to be tested after landing in Athens and Thessaloniki, or go directly into quarantine.

Greece, which has a relatively low coronavirus death toll at 191, has launched a promotional campaign to revive tourism -- which accounts for a quarter of its gross domestic product -- and hopes to reassure potential travellers as well as Greeks who fear a resurgence of the pandemic with the return of tourists.

Under the new protocol, travellers are given scannable bar codes after they fill out a questionnaire with personal details such as their country of origin and the countries they have travelled through in the last 15 days.

The questionnaire is mandatory until August 31.

Bar codes will be scanned from printed paper or mobile devices at ports of arrival, which will determine whether travellers will be directed to the exit or to a screening area.

Those who are tested will be told to isolate at the address provided on the questionnaire while waiting for the results.

The new protocol "is most likely to be able to detect the majority of imported cases", Dimitris Paraskevis, a member of the health ministry's expert committee, told Skai tv.

All airports in the country will reopen to international flights by Wednesday and the ports of Patras and Igoumenista will again receive ferries from Italy, while other ports will be reopened to cruise ships.

Related Topics

Mobile Hotel Thessaloniki Athens Italy Greece August TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

17 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

25 minutes ago

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

1 hour ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

2 hours ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.