UrduPoint.com

Greece Leaving Refugees Short Of Food: Rights Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:22 PM

Greece leaving refugees short of food: rights groups

Rights organisations on Monday accused Greek authorities of excluding refugees and asylum seekers from food and cash assistance because of tough policies and poor planning

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Rights organisations on Monday accused Greek authorities of excluding refugees and asylum seekers from food and cash assistance because of tough policies and poor planning.

"Though practises differ from region to region, it is roughly estimated that 60 percent of people living in camps do not receive food in the mainland," the twenty-six organisations, including the Greek Council of Refugees and the International Rescue Committee, said in a statement.

"Among those left hungry, 25 percent are women (including pregnant women), single-headed families, 40 percent are children, chronic patients, and patients with special medical and nutritional conditions. In some places, food is not even provided to those put in quarantine due to COVID 19," they added.

And over two weeks after the Greek state took over from the UN refugee agency the task of handing out EU cash assistance to asylum seekers in Greek camps, some 36,000 people have not received their support, the organisations said.

"In an attempt to cover this gap, asylum seekers have been receiving portions of food, reportedly of very poor quality and often not fully cooked," they added.

AFP has contacted the ministry for comment.

The exact number of refugees and asylum seekers currently in Greece is unclear. A planned nationwide census later this month is expected to help clarify the issue, the UN refugee agency's representative in Greece, Mireille Girard, said last week.

Girard said the latest estimate of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece is around 96,000.

But many asylum seekers are believed to have left the country since the current conservative government took power in 2019, cutting back benefits and axing thousands of hotel rooms used to house them.

In addition, several thousand refugees are believed to have re-applied for asylum in Germany and other EU countries, where job prospects are better than in Greece.

Many other refugees are forced to return to camps after being unable to find work and accommodation in Greece, the groups said.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Hotel Job Germany Greece Women 2019 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 771,000 ticketed visits ..

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 771,000 ticketed visits since opening

44 seconds ago
 GCWUF completes automation of its library

GCWUF completes automation of its library

45 seconds ago
 Obedience of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success in ..

Obedience of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success in this world, hereafter: Presid ..

47 seconds ago
 CM directs timely completion of mega projects in P ..

CM directs timely completion of mega projects in Punjab

49 seconds ago
 MFNCA launches interactive ‘Electoral Statistics ..

MFNCA launches interactive ‘Electoral Statistics Map’ initiative at GITEX 20 ..

11 minutes ago
 Exhibition Dedicated to Iconic Lady Dior Bag Opens ..

Exhibition Dedicated to Iconic Lady Dior Bag Opens in Moscow's Ruarts Foundation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.