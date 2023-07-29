Open Menu

Greece Lifts State Of Emergency Declared In Rhodes Due To Fires - Climate Crisis Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Greece Lifts State of Emergency Declared in Rhodes Due to Fires - Climate Crisis Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Greece has lifted a state of emergency that was imposed earlier this week on the island of Rhodes due to severe forest fires, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said on Saturday.

Fires started in Rhodes on July 18, with the entire island put under a state of emergency on Wednesday. Almost 20,000 people, mostly tourists, were evacuated from the area, which has made it the largest evacuation operation of its kind in Greek history.

"The state of emergency in Rhodes due to forest fires that swept the island in previous days has been lifted.

Residents and visitors have already received relevant notifications via the European unified emergency number 112 that they can safely return to their places of residence," the ministry said in a statement.

However, strong civil protection forces on Rhodes still remain in full combat readiness, the ministry added.

The state of emergency allows authorities to speed up response measures, especially with regard to funding allocation, without red tape.

Related Topics

Greece July From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

3 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

3 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

4 hours ago
7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From World