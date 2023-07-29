Greece Lifts State of Emergency Declared in Rhodes Due to Fires - Climate Crisis Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Greece has lifted a state of emergency that was imposed earlier this week on the island of Rhodes due to severe forest fires, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said on Saturday.

Fires started in Rhodes on July 18, with the entire island put under a state of emergency on Wednesday. Almost 20,000 people, mostly tourists, were evacuated from the area, which has made it the largest evacuation operation of its kind in Greek history.

"The state of emergency in Rhodes due to forest fires that swept the island in previous days has been lifted.

Residents and visitors have already received relevant notifications via the European unified emergency number 112 that they can safely return to their places of residence," the ministry said in a statement.

However, strong civil protection forces on Rhodes still remain in full combat readiness, the ministry added.

The state of emergency allows authorities to speed up response measures, especially with regard to funding allocation, without red tape.