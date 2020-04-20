UrduPoint.com
Greece Likely To Gradually Relax COVID-19 Quarantine Starting In May - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

The Greek government is considering the step-by-step easing of restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 starting next month, most likely May 4, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Greek government is considering the step-by-step easing of restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 starting next month, most likely May 4, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday.

Greece has been under quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19 since March 23, with citizens prohibited from leaving their residences except for going to work, shopping for food, medical emergencies and other necessities.

According to the newspaper, while the government does not intend to lift the restrictions too early, it is aware of the need to ease the pressure on citizens.

The first phase is said to involve the opening of small shops, which will operate under strict regulations.

Cafes, bars and restaurants are to be considered for reopening later, after the impact of the initial easing has been evaluated.

Schools are likely to be reopened in June or July, but only so that high school seniors can take university admissions tests.

Social distancing rules will be applied in all cases.

Greece currently has a total of 2,235 COVID-19 cases, with 110 fatalities and 269 recoveries, per the country's official statistics.

More Stories From World

