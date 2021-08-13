UrduPoint.com

Greece Likely To See Big Cabinet Reshuffle In Aftermath Of Wildfires - Source

There is a "strong possibility" that Greek government will conduct a larger cabinet reshuffle involving key ministers changing positions, in the light of the outbreak of devastating wildfires across the country, a source close to the Greek prime minister told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, the Greek prime minister's office announced that five deputy ministers would change their positions in the cabinet. A new role was created for one of the deputy ministers to oversee matters of state and provision of assistance during natural disasters, which the government hopes will help to better coordinate relief efforts during disasters such as recent forest fires.

"After the crisis with the forest fires is over, after a few weeks there is a strong possibility for a larger reshuffle within the Greek government which it will include the top ministers, as the prime minister is not fully satisfied with the performance of some government members during the forest fire crisis," the source said.

Greece suffered this summer from large-scale wildfires in the aftermath of a heatwave that swept through the country. Fires scorched over 650,000 acres of land within two weeks, according to the National Observatory of Athens. The scale of the disaster created political aftershocks in the country, with the leader of the opposition, Alexis Tsipras, accusing the government of failing to take adequate precautions against wildfire outbreaks across the country.

