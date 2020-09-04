UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Locks Down Refugee Camp Near Athens Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:38 PM

Greece Locks Down Refugee Camp Near Athens Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Two confirmed coronavirus cases among residents of the Oinofyta refugee camp, located in the Boeotia region north of Athens, prompted the authorities to lock down the facility, the media reported on Friday, citing the migration ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Two confirmed coronavirus cases among residents of the Oinofyta refugee camp, located in the Boeotia region north of Athens, prompted the authorities to lock down the facility, the media reported on Friday, citing the migration ministry.

According to the Ekathimerini newspaper, the ministry said on Thursday that an Iraqi man and a Syrian woman had contracted COVID-19.

Nearly 1,000 people live in the Oinofyta refugee camp, which has a capacity for hosting only 500 refugees.

Earlier this week, the migration ministry sealed off another facility for hosting migrants, the Moria camp based on the Lesbos island, after one COVID-19 case was confirmed at the center. Nearly 13,000 people live in the overcrowded Moria camp, which has the capacity for less than 3,000 migrants.

Related Topics

Syria Athens Man Women Media Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM calls for deeper cooperation between Pakistan, ..

33 seconds ago

UAE launches 2nd phase of food aid to villages in ..

9 minutes ago

Alcohol brand’s logo to be removed from Babar Az ..

10 minutes ago

Chile Rescuers Find at Least 2 Dead Bodies Month A ..

3 seconds ago

Defence Day, a symbol of unmatched sacrifices of P ..

5 seconds ago

Power pilferers booked in sargodha

7 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.