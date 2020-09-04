Greece Locks Down Refugee Camp Near Athens Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Two confirmed coronavirus cases among residents of the Oinofyta refugee camp, located in the Boeotia region north of Athens, prompted the authorities to lock down the facility, the media reported on Friday, citing the migration ministry.

According to the Ekathimerini newspaper, the ministry said on Thursday that an Iraqi man and a Syrian woman had contracted COVID-19.

Nearly 1,000 people live in the Oinofyta refugee camp, which has a capacity for hosting only 500 refugees.

Earlier this week, the migration ministry sealed off another facility for hosting migrants, the Moria camp based on the Lesbos island, after one COVID-19 case was confirmed at the center. Nearly 13,000 people live in the overcrowded Moria camp, which has the capacity for less than 3,000 migrants.