Greece Lodges Protest to Turkey Over Seismic Exploration Near Kastelorizo Island -Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Greek ambassador to Turkey has lodged a new protest to Ankara over the seismic exploration near the island of Kastelorizo in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography of the Turkish Naval Forces said that the research vessel Oruc Reis would conduct geological exploration of hydrocarbon deposits in the disputed areas of the Eastern Mediterranean until October 27. Turkey has also issued a new international Navtex alert, according to which the Oruc Reis will conduct research with the Ataman and Cengizhan vessels south of the Greek island of Kastelorizo.

"Earlier today, the Ambassador of Greece in Ankara made a protest demarche to the Turkish side, following the new illegal NAVTEX issued by Turkey for illegal surveys in the vicinity of Kastelorizo on Greece's continental shelf," the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

The statement has also condemned the Turkish exploration activities, calling them a blatant violation of international law.

"The Greek side reiterated that the illegal actions of the Turkish side constitute a flagrant violation of International Law, which the Greek side unequivocally condemns. The Greek side also underscored that Turkey's actions are exacerbating the already negative climate created exclusively by the fault of Turkey, sharply increasing tensions and undermining security and stability in the wider region. Finally, Turkey's actions are unquestionably undermining any effort to create a climate of trust that could lead to a sincere dialogue - a prospect towards which Greece is working ceaselessly," the ministry added.

Tensions between Ankara and Athens flared throughout the summer after Turkish research vessels conducted several seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The European Union has strongly criticized Turkey's actions, although Brussels has yet to slap sanctions on Ankara.