UrduPoint.com

Greece Looking Into Possible Gas Shortages In Event Of Ukraine Escalation - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Greece Looking Into Possible Gas Shortages in Event of Ukraine Escalation - Government

The Greek government hopes for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis, but given rising tensions, it is scrutinizing all possible scenarios of energy shortages and its own capability in securing energy supplies, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said in an interview to Greek radio Skai 100.3 on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Greek government hopes for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis, but given rising tensions, it is scrutinizing all possible scenarios of energy shortages and its own capability in securing energy supplies, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said in an interview to Greek radio Skai 100.3 on Tuesday.

"Our country, like the whole world, is considering all scenarios. At this stage, from the point of view of energy security, the competent authorities together with the energy ministry have elaborated on all possible scenarios, and we are preparing for each of them appropriately," Oikonomou said.

Though Greece is an EU and NATO member, it still has strong ties with Russia and hopes for a rational and peaceful solution to the crisis, according to the spokesman.

"We hope that common sense will prevail, and we will find a peaceful resolution. Nevertheless, we are preparing to secure natural gas supplies and energy production capacity with various alternative means to cover all possible shortages, which may occur, out of alternative sources," Oikonomou added.

Russia has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution World Ukraine Russia Greece May Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed b ..

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre - Court Doc ..

1 minute ago
 Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests ..

Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests - Reports

1 minute ago
 IGP takes notice of four persons' killing in Alipu ..

IGP takes notice of four persons' killing in Alipur Chhatta

1 minute ago
 Rock-bottom Salernitana hire Nicola after sacking ..

Rock-bottom Salernitana hire Nicola after sacking coach Colantuono

1 minute ago
 PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Ha ..

PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000 ..

Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>