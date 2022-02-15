Greece Looking Into Possible Gas Shortages in Event of Ukraine Escalation - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Greek government hopes for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis, but given rising tensions, it is scrutinizing all possible scenarios of energy shortages and its own capability in securing energy supplies, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said in an interview to Greek radio Skai 100.3 on Tuesday.

"Our country, like the whole world, is considering all scenarios. At this stage, from the point of view of energy security, the competent authorities together with the energy ministry have elaborated on all possible scenarios, and we are preparing for each of them appropriately," Oikonomou said.

Though Greece is an EU and NATO member, it still has strong ties with Russia and hopes for a rational and peaceful solution to the crisis, according to the spokesman.

"We hope that common sense will prevail, and we will find a peaceful resolution. Nevertheless, we are preparing to secure natural gas supplies and energy production capacity with various alternative means to cover all possible shortages, which may occur, out of alternative sources," Oikonomou added.

Russia has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.