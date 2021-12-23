UrduPoint.com

Greece Makes Face Masks Compulsory For Festive Season

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:23 PM

Greece makes face masks compulsory for festive season

Greece on Thursday said face masks would be compulsory both indoors and outside to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Christmas and New Year's gatherings

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Greece on Thursday said face masks would be compulsory both indoors and outside to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Christmas and New Year's gatherings.

More than 20,000 people have died of the virus with over 600 currently in intensive care. The government has resisted calls from health experts for additional safeguards and mobility restrictions, even among the vaccinated.

"There is major mobility during the festive season and large crowds gather outdoors," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told reporters.

"As of 0400 GMT on Friday... masks will be compulsory in all indoor and outdoor areas," he said, adding that the measure would remain in force until at least January 2.

All public Christmas and New Year's festivities have been cancelled and incoming travellers have been urged to test themselves on the second and fourth day after arrival, the minister added.

Additional restrictions on entertainment, sport and remote work will be announced in the coming days for the period following January 3, Plevris said.

"It's not just coronavirus that is dangerous in life. Bankruptcy is dangerous too, so is unemployment," Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Mega tv this week.

Though over 16.5 million vaccinations have been carried out, including nearly 3.0 million booster jabs, authorities have had trouble persuading Greeks over 60 to take the jab.

A monthly fine of 100 Euros ($113) has been imposed to persuade the elderly to take at least one vaccine shot by mid-January.

Related Topics

Christmas Fine Died Greece January TV All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

10 minutes ago
 How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet ..

How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet environment for you when WFH?

23 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart di ..

UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart discuss bolstering economic rela ..

24 minutes ago
 Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Preventive Measures for Refusal to Vaccinate Again ..

Preventive Measures for Refusal to Vaccinate Against COVID-19 in Russia Not Need ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin says sees 'positive' US response to Russia s ..

Putin says sees 'positive' US response to Russia security proposals

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.