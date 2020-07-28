UrduPoint.com
Greece Makes Masks Compulsory Again In Stores

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:34 PM

Greece on Tuesday said it was making masks compulsory again in shops and public services in response to a recent rise in coronavirus infections

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Greece on Tuesday said it was making masks compulsory again in shops and public services in response to a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

"There is an increase in cases in recent days, but our country's epidemiological image is in better shape overall than that of many others," deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

"As of (Wednesday)... the use of masks will be compulsory for all, staff and customers, in public services, banks, supermarkets and food stores, public transport, taxis, elevators, hospitals and medical practices, retail stores and hair and beauty salons," he said.

The wearing of masks was already compulsory in many of these areas, including public transport, but enforcement has waned in recent weeks.

The wearing of masks in supermarkets was made discretionary for customers in May, and compulsory again on July 20.

The restriction is punishable by a fine of 150 Euros ($174).

Greece has so far recorded 202 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 4,200 infections.

With a quarter of the nation's economy dependent on tourism, Greece has sought to capitalise on its relatively low infection rate to bring in travellers.

Since July 1 there have been over 340 confirmed infections among nearly 1.3 million incoming travellers, Hardalias said Tuesday.

Tourists must sign locator forms, and Hardalias insisted Tuesday that his agency was fully aware of the whereabouts of suspect cases.

"There is not a single case whose location the civil protection agency is unaware of," he said.

"There is no need to panic, but we must not let down our guard either," Hardalias said.

He also noted that in the case of an outbreak, the authorities would opt for localised lockdowns.

"There is no chance we'll be imposing a general lockdown," he said.

