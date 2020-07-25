Greece Mandates Coronavirus Tests for Bulgarian, Romanian Arrivals

Bulgarian and Romanian air travelers will be asked to prove they tested negative for coronavirus when they come to Greece, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Bulgarian and Romanian air travelers will be asked to prove they tested negative for coronavirus when they come to Greece, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said Saturday.

"Based on the analysis of epidemiological data, it was decided that those flying into Greece from Bulgaria and Romania will be required to show a negative molecular (PCR) result for coronavirus from Tuesday morning, July 28, until August 4," it said.

The test result will be valid for up to 72 hours. Greek citizens and holders of residence permits as well as travelers coming for emergency reasons will be exempted.

Greece saw coronavirus infections rebound after reopening its borders to EU nationals on July 1. The country reported 26 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 4,135, including 201 deaths. Bulgaria's tally has passed 10,000.