Greece May End Nightly Curfew From July 1 - Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Greece's civil protection deputy minister said on Wednesday that the seven-month-long nighttime curfew could end in July as coronavirus cases continue to decrease.

"Movement limitations will be canceled starting July 1, if the epidemiological data allows it," Nikos Hardalias told a news briefing.

The nationwide curfew took effect in Greece on November 7. Hardalias said that its duration would be reduced by one hour starting June 12. The new cutoff time will be 1:30 a.m.