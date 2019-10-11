Greece Negotiating Purchase of 2 Navy Frigates From France - Defense Minister

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Greek and French defense ministers have signed a a statement of intent regarding the acquisition of two French frigates by the Hellenic Navy, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said on Friday following the talks with his French counterpart, Florence Parly.

Since 2018, Greece and France have been negotiating a potential sale of two Belh@rra frigates equipped with the latest digital technologies.

"We have discussed the armaments' issues concerning [France] supplying two frigates to the Hellenic Navy. We have signed the declaration of intent between two countries in order to move the process forward. We have a long way ahead of us until both sides bring the vessels' technical aspects in accordance with our Navy's demands," Panagiotopoulos told reporters.

The sides also discussed the issues regarding maintenance of French Mirage fighter planes and delivery of French transport helicopters to Greece.

"I am glad that there is a considerable progress on all three issues. We have to do a lot of work on the issue of the frigates, but two others are in their final stages to a great benefit of the [Hellenic] Armed Forces," Panagiotopoulos added.

Apart from armaments, two ministers also discussed recent events in Syria and the Mediterranean, especially the situation in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone, where a Turkish vessel conducts what Nicosia and Athens consider to be illegal drilling operations.

France and Greece has a longstanding and mutually beneficial military cooperation, especially in providing security in the Mediterranean region. In recent years Paris has become a major supplier of military equipment to Athens.