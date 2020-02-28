Greece does not see any increase in the refugee flow after Ankara's statement it will no longer restrain the flow of Syrian refugees to Europe amid the new tensions in Idlib, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Greece told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Greece does not see any increase in the refugee flow after Ankara's statement it will no longer restrain the flow of Syrian refugees to Europe amid the new tensions in Idlib, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Greece told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not seen any increase in the flows to Greece. Greece has been receiving asylum seekers and refugees for a very long time, but flows have remained as they have from the beginning of the year, and usually in the colder months it is a lower movement than at the peak arrivals ... in the summer. This morning there was, as far as I saw from colleagues, one boat reaching the shores of Lesbos," Boris Cheshirkov said.