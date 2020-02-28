UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Not Seeing Increase In Refugee Flow After Ankara's Statement - UNHCR

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Greece Not Seeing Increase in Refugee Flow After Ankara's Statement - UNHCR

Greece does not see any increase in the refugee flow after Ankara's statement it will no longer restrain the flow of Syrian refugees to Europe amid the new tensions in Idlib, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Greece told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Greece does not see any increase in the refugee flow after Ankara's statement it will no longer restrain the flow of Syrian refugees to Europe amid the new tensions in Idlib, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Greece told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not seen any increase in the flows to Greece. Greece has been receiving asylum seekers and refugees for a very long time, but flows have remained as they have from the beginning of the year, and usually in the colder months it is a lower movement than at the peak arrivals ... in the summer. This morning there was, as far as I saw from colleagues, one boat reaching the shores of Lesbos," Boris Cheshirkov said.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Idlib Ankara Greece From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Uniting All Efforts to Prevent Fu ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korean Carmaker Hyundai Halts Work at Plant Aft ..

6 minutes ago

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over viru ..

6 minutes ago

Thyssenkrupp shares bounce on elevators deal

6 minutes ago

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.