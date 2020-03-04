Greece Notes Decrease in Number of Illegal Border Crossing Attempts From Turkey - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Greek authorities prevented nearly 2,800 migrants from illegally crossing the border in the Evros area from Turkey over the past day, which is much less than in previous days, a source in the Greek government told the Naftemporiki newspaper.

"From 06:00 a.m. [04:00 GMT] on Tuesday to 06:00 a.m. today, 2,791 people were prevented from illegally entering the Greek territory. A total of 34 people were arrested migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran. Criminal proceedings were launched against them," the sources said, as quoted by Naftemporiki.

According to the source, since Saturday morning, nearly 28,000 illegal border-crossing attempts were prevented and 220 people were arrested.

Trials against undocumented migrants who entered Greece are held in a simplified manner. According to the source, illegal immigrants are sentenced to four years in prison and assigned a fine of 10,000 Euros ($11,145).

Last Friday, Turkey announced it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the European Union to those wishing to cross it. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to the Greece-Bulgaria border trying to get into Europe.

Under the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, Ankara promised to restrain the flow of migrants into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his dissatisfaction with the arrangement well-known on multiple occasions, saying that the EU is not doing enough to assist Turkey.