UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Notes Decrease In Number Of Illegal Border Crossing Attempts From Turkey - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:07 PM

Greece Notes Decrease in Number of Illegal Border Crossing Attempts From Turkey - Reports

Greek authorities prevented nearly 2,800 migrants from illegally crossing the border in the Evros area from Turkey over the past day, which is much less than in previous days, a source in the Greek government told the Naftemporiki newspaper

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Greek authorities prevented nearly 2,800 migrants from illegally crossing the border in the Evros area from Turkey over the past day, which is much less than in previous days, a source in the Greek government told the Naftemporiki newspaper.

"From 06:00 a.m. [04:00 GMT] on Tuesday to 06:00 a.m. today, 2,791 people were prevented from illegally entering the Greek territory. A total of 34 people were arrested migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran. Criminal proceedings were launched against them," the sources said, as quoted by Naftemporiki.

According to the source, since Saturday morning, nearly 28,000 illegal border-crossing attempts were prevented and 220 people were arrested.

Trials against undocumented migrants who entered Greece are held in a simplified manner. According to the source, illegal immigrants are sentenced to four years in prison and assigned a fine of 10,000 Euros ($11,145).

Last Friday, Turkey announced it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the European Union to those wishing to cross it. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to the Greece-Bulgaria border trying to get into Europe.

Under the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, Ankara promised to restrain the flow of migrants into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his dissatisfaction with the arrangement well-known on multiple occasions, saying that the EU is not doing enough to assist Turkey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Syria Iran Europe Turkey European Union Fine Brussels Idlib Ankara Greece Tayyip Erdogan Border Criminals 2016 From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

40 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

55 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.