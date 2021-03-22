Greece Obliges Private Doctors to Help in Fighting COVID-19 in Attica - Health Minister

The Greek authorities have required private doctors of several specializations to help hospitals in the eastern region of Attica in combating COVID-19, Vassilis Kikilias, the Greek health minister, said on Monday

On Wednesday, Kikilias already said that if in 48 hours at least 200 private medics do not go to state hospitals on a voluntary basis, they will be forced to do this. Only 61 doctors responded to the call.

"Taking into account the emergency conditions and the urgent need for treatment of our fellow citizens, the health minister requisitions services of private doctors of such specializations as pathologists, pulmonologists and physicians," the statement said.

According to Yannis Kotsiopoulos, the secretary general for health services, medics have already been selected and officially hired.

They are doctors of different profiles under the age of 65.

Volunteers will be paid 2,000 Euros ($2,380), and the specialists who were forced to help will be made aware of their payment amount soon. They will receive an order with information regarding the hospital to which they will be sent. If they refuse to receive the order, they could be punished with imprisonment starting from three months to five years.

Medics in the country work under a state license, so generally the government has a right to require that they work in state hospitals, Greek doctors told Sputnik.

Greece has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 since the second half of February, and hospitals are overwhelmed. During the whole pandemic, the country has registered 237,000 cases, around 93,000 people have recovered and more than 7,000 people died of the disease.