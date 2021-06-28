UrduPoint.com
Greece Offers Youth Aged 18-25 $179 Prepaid Card To Encourage Vaccination - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Greek government will offer 150 Euros ($179) on a prepaid card to those aged 18-25 to encourage them to get at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, Ekathimerini news reported Monday.

According to the media, the card, which is expected to cover travel and entertainment costs, was presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis while in a meeting.

"This is a debt to our youth, a gift of gratitude, particularly ahead of the summer. [It is] a 'thank you' for their patience and perseverance," Mitsotakis was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

So far, about 31% of people are fully vaccinated in Greece, while 43% have received at least one dose.

To date, Greece has registered over 420,000 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll at more than 12,655. 

