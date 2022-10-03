Greece Open to Talks With Turkey at EU Summit in Prague - Spokesman

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is ready to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of this week's informal EU summit in Prague, a Greek government spokesman said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is ready to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of this week's informal EU summit in Prague, a Greek government spokesman said Monday.

"If the Turkish president who is the one to have fueled the tension with his statements seeks a meeting with the Greek prime minister, the Greek side will... respond positively," Ioannis Oikonomou told a press briefing, as quoted by the Kathimerini daily.

The Czech Republic will host the meeting of the EU heads of state and government on Thursday and Friday. The EU will also hold the first meeting of the European Political Community with non-EU partners.

Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas where they have conflicting military and energy interests. Most recently, Turkey has accused its NATO ally of militarizing neutral Aegean islands close to its shores.