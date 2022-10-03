UrduPoint.com

Greece Open To Talks With Turkey At EU Summit In Prague - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Greece Open to Talks With Turkey at EU Summit in Prague - Spokesman

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is ready to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of this week's informal EU summit in Prague, a Greek government spokesman said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is ready to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of this week's informal EU summit in Prague, a Greek government spokesman said Monday.

"If the Turkish president who is the one to have fueled the tension with his statements seeks a meeting with the Greek prime minister, the Greek side will... respond positively," Ioannis Oikonomou told a press briefing, as quoted by the Kathimerini daily.

The Czech Republic will host the meeting of the EU heads of state and government on Thursday and Friday. The EU will also hold the first meeting of the European Political Community with non-EU partners.

Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas where they have conflicting military and energy interests. Most recently, Turkey has accused its NATO ally of militarizing neutral Aegean islands close to its shores.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Prague Czech Republic Greece Tayyip Erdogan Government

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot for early rehabilitation of flood vi ..

Efforts afoot for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Administrator

3 minutes ago
 SSC-2022 second annual exam from Oct 6

SSC-2022 second annual exam from Oct 6

3 minutes ago
 Women, Children Refugees Being Abducted in Ethiopi ..

Women, Children Refugees Being Abducted in Ethiopia, at Risk of Sexual Slavery - ..

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council organizes musical concert to help flo ..

Arts Council organizes musical concert to help flood victims

3 minutes ago
 HBL Inaugurated Prestige Lounge in Rahim Yar Khan

HBL Inaugurated Prestige Lounge in Rahim Yar Khan

23 minutes ago
 Marriyum says criminal investigation to be carrie ..

Marriyum says criminal investigation to be carried out into recent audio leaks ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.