Greece Opens Border For Russian Nationals From September 7

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:20 AM

Greece Opens Border for Russian Nationals From September 7

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Greece will partially open the border for Russian citizens from September 7 after the coronavirus-related closure, according to a joint decision of seven ministers, to be valid for two weeks, which was published in the official government newspaper.

From July 1, all airports in Greece began to accept flights from abroad, but Russia was not included in the list of countries from which entry is allowed.

A maximum of 500 Russian citizens per week are allowed to enter Greece exclusively by air via the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

Russian citizens must have a negative laboratory PCR test for COVID-19, taken not later than 72 hours before their arrival in Greece, by certified laboratories, with a certificate in English indicating all the data.

