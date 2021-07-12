UrduPoint.com
Greece Orders Mandatory Jabs For All Health Care Workers: PM

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:38 PM

Greece orders mandatory jabs for all health care workers: PM

Greece is ordering mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations of all health workers, including those working in retirement homes, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Monday

All people working in retirement homes must be vaccinated by August 16, or they will be put on sick leave, he said in an address to the nation.

All people working in retirement homes must be vaccinated by August 16, or they will be put on sick leave, he said in an address to the nation.

Vaccination for health workers in both public and private sectors will become mandatory from September 1.

