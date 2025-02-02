Open Menu

Greece Orders Schools To Close As Quakes Shake Santorini Island

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Greece orders schools to close as quakes shake Santorini island

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Schools on the Greek tourist island of Santorini will remain closed on Monday after more than 200 small earthquakes shook the region, civil protection authorities announced.

The government ordered the move after a series of tremors in the sea around Santorini and surrounding islands, the site of one of the largest volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

Some 200 small earthquakes have been recorded, the strongest so far with a magnitude of 4.5, according to authorities.

Sunday morning, quakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 shook the region, according to the Department of Geophysics of the University of Athens.

Authorities said the quakes were triggered by tectonic rather than volcanic activity.

Greek authorities called for citizens to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces and stay away from certain ports of Santorini, derelict buildings and to empty swimming pools of their water.

In case of a strong tremor, all citizens are called to get to high ground as far inland as possible.

The same measures are also taken for the neighbouring small islands like Amorgos.

It was also announced that the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a meeting Sunday evening to discuss the events.

Santorini is one of the most popular Greek islands for tourists. It has a population of just 15,500 but welcomed 3.4 million visitors in 2023, raising concerns about the phenomenon of over tourism.

Recent Stories

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

2 hours ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

2 hours ago
 UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

3 hours ago
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

3 hours ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

4 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

5 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

6 hours ago

More Stories From World