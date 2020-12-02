Greece Planning to Vaccinate 2.1Mln People Against COVID-19 on Monthly Basis - Athens

The Greek authorities are planning to vaccinate 2.1 million people against the coronavirus disease every month, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said in an interview with the Mega broadcaster on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Greek authorities are planning to vaccinate 2.1 million people against the coronavirus disease every month, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said in an interview with the Mega broadcaster on Wednesday.

"We have placed orders for the vaccine delivery in late December, early January. The January shipment is relatively small, so we will prioritize healthcare workers and the most vulnerable social groups and gradually expand vaccination to the rest of the population. The goal set by the Health Ministry is to be able to vaccinate more than 2.1 million people every month at 1,018 established vaccination centers. So with 25 million doses of vaccines that we will procure by the end of June, all Greeks who want to can get vaccinated," Petsas said.

The official also stressed the importance of convincing the population, including through information campaigns, of the vaccine's safety to finally bring an end to the pandemic.

"Vaccination, of course, will not be mandatory," Petsas noted, adding that "with a lack of information, there may be conspiracy theories and skepticism."

According to the government spokesman, the lockdown, which was introduced on November 7, is likely to be extended beyond December 7.

Greece has so far confirmed over 107,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,517 fatalities.