Greece Plans To Install Floating Barriers To Stem Tide Of Migrants - Government Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

Greece Plans to Install Floating Barriers to Stem Tide of Migrants - Government Spokesman

Athens is planning to install a floating barrier system to combat the rising flow of migrants, Stelios Petsas, the Greek government spokesman, confirmed on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Athens is planning to install a floating barrier system to combat the rising flow of migrants, Stelios Petsas, the Greek government spokesman, confirmed on Thursday.

The Greek Defense Ministry has recently announced a tender for supplying a floating barrier system to combat the rising flow of migrants, according to Diavgeia, the Greek government's transparency portal. The ministry is planning to pay about $550,000, including taxes, for around 1,600 miles of barrier, including instructions on how to handle it, as well as its maintenance.

However, the Defense Ministry has not responded to Sputnik's request to clarify its purpose.

"Greece has thousands of kilometers of shoreline. We are trying to fortify our borders by various means," Petsas told the Greek ANT1 tv channel, commenting on the tender.

He added that the barrier would first be tested for effectiveness in selected areas due to the difficulty of installing such a device across the entire Aegean sea.

Greece has been hit the hardest by the ongoing migrant crisis as it struggles to provide adequate lodging and living conditions for all the newcomers.

