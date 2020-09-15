UrduPoint.com
Greece Plans To Police New Migrant Camp On Lesbos After Blaze Hit Moria Facility - Reports

Greece plans to strengthen the police presence at a new migrant facility as the country makes efforts to relocate thousands of residents of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, which was devastated by a powerful blaze, the Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Greece plans to strengthen the police presence at a new migrant facility as the country makes efforts to relocate thousands of residents of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, which was devastated by a powerful blaze, the Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The overcrowded Moria facility was destroyed by a huge blaze earlier in September, leaving nearly 13,000 migrants without shelter. According to Greek media, the fire could have been caused by arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

To ensure order and protection, the authorities intend to create a special service to police the new migrant center, the newspaper reported, adding that the unit is set to be staffed with newly hired border guards and local police officers.

According to the newspaper, about 5,000 migrants who were left without housing spent the night in the new camp set up at an old military firing range on the island. At the same time, many migrants insisted on sleeping on the street, as they were reluctant to enter the new camp. In addition, some of the Afghan migrants told the newspaper that they considered the new facility to be a "prison."

