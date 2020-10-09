UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Plans To Sign Strategic Defense Deal With France In Coming Months - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Greece Plans to Sign Strategic Defense Deal With France in Coming Months - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) A strategic defense agreement between Greece and France will be signed in the coming months and it will enhance Greece's defense capabilities, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview.

The deal prescribes that our military will immediately acquire a squadron of 18 Rafale fighter jets to replace the old Mirage fighters. The contract will be signed in the coming months. We will receive six new aircraft, while 12 others have been slightly in use by the French Air Force," Mitsotakis said.

According to him, Greece expects first deliveries in the first half of 2021.

"We estimate and I believe it is quite possible that the first plane will land in Greece in mid-2021 and the rest will be delivered no later than in early 2022.

This decision will enhance our deterrence capability in conjunction with the upgraded F-16 fighters and the rest of the Greek air forces," the prime minister added.

Mitsotakis also confirmed Greece's plans to procure four new multirole frigates, modernize four existing frigates, buy four ROMEO helicopters for the naval forces, antitank weapons for the army, torpedoes for the navy and guided missiles for the air force

On September 12, Mitsotakis announced that the country will purchase new weapons and military hardware as well as increase the recruitment of professional servicemen in a bid to enhance its defense capacity. The announcement came in the light of the growing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey's drilling activities in the waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Turkey France Buy Cyprus Greece September Agreement

Recent Stories

Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow ..

6 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to raise USD500 million fresh capital

15 minutes ago

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

25 minutes ago

GCC voices concern over continued war between Azer ..

50 minutes ago

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

60 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.