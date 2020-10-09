Greece Plans to Sign Strategic Defense Deal With France in Coming Months - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) A strategic defense agreement between Greece and France will be signed in the coming months and it will enhance Greece's defense capabilities, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview.

The deal prescribes that our military will immediately acquire a squadron of 18 Rafale fighter jets to replace the old Mirage fighters. The contract will be signed in the coming months. We will receive six new aircraft, while 12 others have been slightly in use by the French Air Force," Mitsotakis said.

According to him, Greece expects first deliveries in the first half of 2021.

"We estimate and I believe it is quite possible that the first plane will land in Greece in mid-2021 and the rest will be delivered no later than in early 2022.

This decision will enhance our deterrence capability in conjunction with the upgraded F-16 fighters and the rest of the Greek air forces," the prime minister added.

Mitsotakis also confirmed Greece's plans to procure four new multirole frigates, modernize four existing frigates, buy four ROMEO helicopters for the naval forces, antitank weapons for the army, torpedoes for the navy and guided missiles for the air force

On September 12, Mitsotakis announced that the country will purchase new weapons and military hardware as well as increase the recruitment of professional servicemen in a bid to enhance its defense capacity. The announcement came in the light of the growing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey's drilling activities in the waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.