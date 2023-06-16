Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Long as It Takes' - Defense Ministry

Greece will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes and is ready to help rebuild the country after the conflict, the Greek Defense Ministry said on Friday

Greek Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis took part in the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), held in Brussels from June 15-16.

"As regards the war in Ukraine, both in the context of the Meeting and of the Contact Group, he stressed that the need to reinforce the Ukrainian armed forces is still imperative, whereas he highlighted that our country will keep on providing all military assistance possible for as long as it may be required. At the same time, it preserves its readiness to actively contribute to the huge work conducted by the International Community to rebuild Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister expressed his support for the plan to increase the defense industrial capacity of NATO members and noted that Greece is fulfilling its obligations within the alliance by maintaining its defense spending above 2% of GDP, the ministry added.

Stefanis also attended the signing ceremony for an amendment to the Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative (MAWI), as four new allies - Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark and Luxembourg - joined it.

The Greek defense minister also met with the defense ministers of Turkey, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Italy to discuss issues of mutual interest, the statement read.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.