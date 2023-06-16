UrduPoint.com

Greece Pledges Military Aid To Ukraine For 'as Long As It Takes' - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Long as It Takes' - Defense Ministry

Greece will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes and is ready to help rebuild the country after the conflict, the Greek Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Greece will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes and is ready to help rebuild the country after the conflict, the Greek Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Greek Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis took part in the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), held in Brussels from June 15-16.

"As regards the war in Ukraine, both in the context of the Meeting and of the Contact Group, he stressed that the need to reinforce the Ukrainian armed forces is still imperative, whereas he highlighted that our country will keep on providing all military assistance possible for as long as it may be required. At the same time, it preserves its readiness to actively contribute to the huge work conducted by the International Community to rebuild Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister expressed his support for the plan to increase the defense industrial capacity of NATO members and noted that Greece is fulfilling its obligations within the alliance by maintaining its defense spending above 2% of GDP, the ministry added.

Stefanis also attended the signing ceremony for an amendment to the Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative (MAWI), as four new allies - Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark and Luxembourg - joined it.

The Greek defense minister also met with the defense ministers of Turkey, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Italy to discuss issues of mutual interest, the statement read.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Germany Brussels Luxembourg Same Kiev Alliance Estonia Italy United Kingdom Bulgaria Greece Denmark May June All From Weapon

Recent Stories

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent pas ..

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent passports

42 seconds ago
 GB govt successfully completes bidding process for ..

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows ..

15 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin Ameri ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin America, Caribbean tour

26 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi to connect with Ajman for upcomin ..

Sultan Al Neyadi to connect with Ajman for upcoming &#039;A Call From Space&#039 ..

26 minutes ago
 CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police ..

CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police stations

2 minutes ago
 Detected central Med migrant crossings to EU doubl ..

Detected central Med migrant crossings to EU doubled since early 2022

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.