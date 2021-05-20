Greece Pledges Solidarity With Spain Over Migrant Crisis

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Greece has expressed its solidarity with Spain amid an unprecedented inflow of irregular migrants from Africa, as conveyed by the Greek Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"Greece, as a frontline state dealing with the migration/refugee issue, expresses its full solidarity and support to Spain," the ministry said in a statement.

Greece called on all EU members to pay attention to the problem, as it is their common responsibility, and to support Spain in resolving the crisis.

In addition, Athens stressed the importance of negotiations on a new EU pact on migration and asylum "on the basis of a balanced approach to the responsibility of the frontline member states and the solidarity with deeds that the other member states should demonstrate.

"

Since Monday morning, the Spanish government works on curbing the massive influx of migrants from Morocco via the Ceuta enclave, located in northern Africa. According to the latest official data, 4,000 out of about 8,000 irregular migrants have been returned.