UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Pledges Solidarity With Spain Over Migrant Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Greece Pledges Solidarity With Spain Over Migrant Crisis

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Greece has expressed its solidarity with Spain amid an unprecedented inflow of irregular migrants from Africa, as conveyed by the Greek Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"Greece, as a frontline state dealing with the migration/refugee issue, expresses its full solidarity and support to Spain," the ministry said in a statement.

Greece called on all EU members to pay attention to the problem, as it is their common responsibility, and to support Spain in resolving the crisis.

In addition, Athens stressed the importance of negotiations on a new EU pact on migration and asylum "on the basis of a balanced approach to the responsibility of the frontline member states and the solidarity with deeds that the other member states should demonstrate.

"

Since Monday morning, the Spanish government works on curbing the massive influx of migrants from Morocco via the Ceuta enclave, located in northern Africa. According to the latest official data, 4,000 out of about 8,000 irregular migrants have been returned.

Related Topics

Africa Athens Ceuta Spain Morocco Greece All From Government

Recent Stories

Brazil's Ex-President Condemns Planned Privatizati ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Says China, Russia Disrupt International Mar ..

3 minutes ago

New auto policy to focus on indigenization of the ..

3 minutes ago

Corps Commander Karachi lauds Sindh Police for mai ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Vows to Overcome Latest 'Unfair Attack' By N ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Russia's SVR Suggests US Intelligence Coul ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.