UrduPoint.com

Greece Possibly Sent 'Tremendous Amount' Of Weapons To Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Greece Possibly Sent 'Tremendous Amount' of Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) The Greek government has possibly delivered or is intending to deliver a "tremendous amount" of weapons to Ukraine, including over 120 armored vehicles, 15,000 munitions and more than three million cartridges and other armament, the Greek news portal pronews.gr reported on Sunday, citing own sources.

The list of weapons for Ukraine from the country's stockpiles includes 122 armored vehicles, 15,000 munitions, 2,100 missile projectiles, 20,000 Kalashnikov rifles, 3.2 million cartridges, 60 man-portable air-defense systems, 17,000 artillery projectiles and 1,100 anti-tank projectiles, the news portal said.

Six Greek C-130 cargo planes, 10 Canadian and five New Zealand's aircraft are involved in the delivery scheme, the report said.

The news portal also accused the Greek authorities of concealing the details of weapons supplies to Kiev.

On February 27, Athens supplied Ukraine with 40 tonnes of "defense equipment" via the territory of Poland. Since then, the Greek government has repeatedly stated that it will no longer be sending new weaponry to Kiev not to undermine its own defensive capabilities. The announcements of new shipments of Greek heavy weapons to Kiev have drawn harsh criticism from the opposition, which has accused Athens of undermining national security and hiding details of deals from the population.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles Athens Kiev Poland February Sunday From Government Million Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

18 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

18 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.