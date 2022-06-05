Greece Possibly Sent 'Tremendous Amount' of Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) The Greek government has possibly delivered or is intending to deliver a "tremendous amount" of weapons to Ukraine, including over 120 armored vehicles, 15,000 munitions and more than three million cartridges and other armament, the Greek news portal pronews.gr reported on Sunday, citing own sources.

The list of weapons for Ukraine from the country's stockpiles includes 122 armored vehicles, 15,000 munitions, 2,100 missile projectiles, 20,000 Kalashnikov rifles, 3.2 million cartridges, 60 man-portable air-defense systems, 17,000 artillery projectiles and 1,100 anti-tank projectiles, the news portal said.

Six Greek C-130 cargo planes, 10 Canadian and five New Zealand's aircraft are involved in the delivery scheme, the report said.

The news portal also accused the Greek authorities of concealing the details of weapons supplies to Kiev.

On February 27, Athens supplied Ukraine with 40 tonnes of "defense equipment" via the territory of Poland. Since then, the Greek government has repeatedly stated that it will no longer be sending new weaponry to Kiev not to undermine its own defensive capabilities. The announcements of new shipments of Greek heavy weapons to Kiev have drawn harsh criticism from the opposition, which has accused Athens of undermining national security and hiding details of deals from the population.